Buffalo women fall short to Bowling Green in MAC semifinals

The Lady Bulls fall 80-67 to the Falcons on Friday.

CLEVELAND — The University at Buffalo women are out of the Mid-American Conference tournament, after an 80-67 semifinal loss to Bowling Green on Friday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Bulls were unable to answer Bowling Greens' hot three-point shooting on the day. The top-seeded Falcons hit 14 threes against Buffalo.

The Bulls were led by sophomore Dyaisha Fair and freshman Cheyenne McEvans, with 18 points a piece.

Buffalo trailed Bowling Green, 34-26, at the half. The Bulls cut the Falcons lead to four, twice, in the third quarter, but were unable to take the lead.

Friday's semifinal appearance was the Bulls' sixth in the past seven seasons.