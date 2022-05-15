A 'Sweet Home' for girls' flag football in New York

The Sweet Home Panthers are a perfect 3-0 in the inaugural girls' flag football season in New York state.

AMHERST, N.Y. — In the first season of girls' flag football in the state of New York, the Sweet Home Panthers are rolling.

They're a perfect 3-0 on the season, in commanding wins, and are quickly becoming the opponent nobody wants to see.

"The NFL is behind it with a big push to grow the game, both with the flag game and with the girls," said Sweet Home assistant coach Cheryl Julicher about the sport in New York state.

Quarterback Megan Gerber said about 50 athletes tried out for the team, with about 20 of them making the cut.

"We tried out and I wanted to be quarterback. I threw some, and it worked out good," Gerber said.

Girls Flag Football continues to roll - 43-0 win today over Buffalo Academy of Science.



First play of the game, Meg Gerber to the house!



Our Panthers are 3-0!



⁦@SHPantherEye⁩ ⁦@SHSCentral⁩ ⁦@monaco_pe⁩ pic.twitter.com/zwOPMvd7mV — Sweet Home Athletics (@SHCSDAthletics) May 14, 2022

The Panthers quarterback has tallied 12 touchdowns in three games so far on the way to that 3-0 record.

"We have a lot of speed, so I think us running is very beneficial," Gerber said.

Julicher added, "We've only been out here for a little over a month now and these girls are one unit like they've been playing together for years."

The new sport is already making waves for future generations in Amherst.

Olivia Weissenburg, the most valuable player in Saturday's win over Buffalo Academy of Science said, "It's been really good. I think we've definitely made an impact on the future seasons."

"Things are starting to happen for girls in that arena, so not only giving them a chance to play but opening their eyes to what's possible maybe as a career down the line, too," head coach Chris Monaco said.

And the Panthers are scoring plenty of touchdowns along the way.