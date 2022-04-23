New York begins inaugural season of high school girls flag football

There are 48 teams across the state, including 12 in Western New York and eight more in Rochester.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Back in the February, the New York State Public High School Athletic Association, or NYSPHSAA, approved a pilot program for girls flag football.

Marissa Dauria, the NYSPHSAA Section 6 chairperson and Sweet Home High School's athletic director, says it's a move by the state and NFL to get more girls into flag football.

Teams in Buffalo and Rochester are being funded by the Buffalo Bills. The other teams across the state are being funded by the New York Jets and New York Giants.

Nike has also donated $100,000 to the state's new program in order to pay for uniforms and equipment.

Sweet Home High School is one of the 12 Western New York schools participating in the inaugural season, which will go through the end of May. Its head coach is Chris Monaco.

"I'm all for giving the girls every opportunity we can. As somebody who has got sisters and has fallen into some opportunities coaching girls, they work just as hard as the guys," Monaco said.

He says they only have a varsity team because this is the first year, but there was instantly a lot of interest.

More than 30 girls tried out for the Sweet Home team, but only 20 made the cut, including one freshman.

Monaco says introducing girls to flag football has been a push across the states in cities with NFL teams.

In fact, Dauria says in 2020, the Bills were planning to introduce girls flag football to middle schools in Western New York.

"Due to COVID, it was canceled in 2020, but it did run last year. It was super popular, it started to gain momentum. Through conversations with (the Bills), they did share that they did hope to make it a high school sport for girls eventually, and then it kind of escalated quicker than people thought. Then in the fall of 2021, NYSPHSAA reached out to us, saying they were going to be offering it," Dauria said.

All the Buffalo and Rochester teams had their first drills and scrimmage over at the Bills' training facility in Orchard Park on Saturday.

WESTERN NEW YORK TEAMS:

Buffalo Academy of Science

Niagara Falls High School

Depew High School

West Seneca East High School

North Tonawanda High School

West Seneca West High School

Frontier High School

Hamburg High School

Amherst High School

Iroquois High School

Orchard Park High School

Sweet Home High School

ROCHESTER TEAMS: