BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last year, it seemed as if it were over.

Jenn Suhr stepped away from the sport that she'd given so much to and had given so much to her, saying she had lost her passion.

The passion seems to be back.

After almost retiring last year, Suhr returned to jump 16'1" at the Texas relays earlier this year. That's the top height in the world to this poin in the year. She's currently ranked 13th in the world standings.

When asked about taking a shot at competing at the Tokyo Olympics next summer, Jenn's husband and coach Rick Suhr says it's looks like it's a go.

"We sit with an Adidas contract on our desk for next year to Tokyo. I think we are signing."

If Suhr were to qualify, it would be her fourth Olympic games. She would be 38 next summer and the oldest woman to compete in an Olympic pole vault event.

Suhr won silver in 2008, gold in 2012, but became ill and could not effectively defend that gold medal four years ago in Rio.