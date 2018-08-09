BUFFALO, NY- Rasmus Dahlin scored two goals and added an assist Friday night as the Sabres opened the Prospects Challenge with a 6-4 over the New Jersey Devils.

Dahlin's overall performance thrilled the packed house at Harborcenter.

A couple of other first round draft choices scored shorthanded goals for the Sabres. Alex Nylander and Tage Thompson found the back of the net. Thompson was acquired in the Ryan O'Reilly trade with the St. Louis Blues.

Victor Olofsson scored on the power play and roster invitee Cole Coskey scored the other Buffalo goal. Coskey was with the Sabres for development camp.

The Sabres play the Bruins Saturday night at 7-pm at Harborcenter.

