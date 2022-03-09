Buffalo Zoo to host Easter Eggsperience egg hunt

Kids will be able to participate in a scavenger hunt, meet the Easter Bunny, and more on April 9 and 10.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — It is never too early to plan Easter fun for the kids. The Buffalo Zoo has already announced its family fun event.

Easter Eggsperience at the Zoo will feature an egg scavenger hunt, photo ops with the Easter Bunny, and complimentary carousel rides.

Extra special golden eggs will be hidden as well and those who find them will get a surprise.

Tickets for the event will include admission to the zoo, so after all the fun you can explore. The event is for children 12 and under and the scavenger hunt will take place from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children under 2 can get into the event for free, but will still need a ticket.

The event will be hosted on both April 9 and 10, the weekend before Easter.

Eggsperience tickets are only needed for children who plan on participating, those who would like to accompany need a general admission ticket.