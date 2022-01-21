x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

N.Y. Giants name Joe Schoen of Buffalo Bills as their new GM

Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch made the announcement Friday.
Credit: AP
FILE - New York Giants coach Joe Judge, right, looks toward team president John Mara talk during the NFL football team's training camp on July 31, 2021, in Newark, N.J. The low point in New York Giants co-owner John Mara’s more than 30-year association with the franchise was seeing the team's struggles in a four-win season that led to the retirement of general manager Dave Gettleman and the firing of coach Joe Judge. (AP Photo/John Munson, File)

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants have hired Buffalo Bills assistant general manager Joe Schoen as their new general manager. 

Co-owners John Mara and Steve Tisch made the announcement Friday, a little more than a week after a starting a search in which they interviewed nine candidates in the first round and gave three a second interview. 

Mara said Schoen impressed the team with his ability to communicate a progressive and comprehensive vision. Schoen got the nod over San Francisco 49ers assistant general manager Adam Peters and Kansas City's executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles. He replaces Dave Gettleman.

Related Articles

In Other News

Buffalo, KC Mayor Wage Playoff Bet