BUFFALO, N.Y. — Marcus Hammond had 21 points as Niagara defeated St. Peter's 63-54. Hammond made 9 of 11 shots and added six rebounds.

Raheem Solomon also had six rebounds for Niagara, which earned its fourth straight home victory. Daryl Banks III had 14 points for St. Peter's, whose five-game win streak came to an end. Aaron Estrada added 10 points.

Isaiah Washington registered a triple-double with 14 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds to lead Iona to an 86-65 win over Canisius. It was just the third triple-double in program history and the first since 2012.

Jordan Henderson scored 18 points to lead Canisius. Majesty Brandon added 12 points and Jalanni White had 10.