Buffalo Sabres announce the team is getting a dog!

The team is now asking for the fans' help to name the new member of the team.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres roster is expanding by four paws! The team announced on its social media Wednesday that it is getting a puppy!

In the video posted on Instagram, Sabres mascot Sabretooth is skipping through the locker room and stops at a locker with a dog-sized jersey, a leash and a water bowl. The caption on the video says "We are getting a team dog, and we need you to help pick his name!"

Fans have been voting on the team's website, the five options are:

Puck - like the hockey essential, the pup would be an essential part of home games.

Bert - In honor of the franchise's all-time leading scorer Gilbert Perreault, whose nickname was "Bert."

Rick - In honor of the team's longtime, beloved play-by-play announcer Rick Jeanneret.

Audie - An ode to the Sabres' old home arena the Buffalo Memorial Auditorium.

Punch- In honor of Hall of Fame coach and general manager George "Punch" Imlach.

On Tuesday, the team teased the adoption in a tweet asking fans, "Soooo....if we were to get a team dog, what would you name it??" That tweet had more than 1,700 comments. Even team owner Kim Pegula responded with her suggestion of "Sabre."

Soooo....if we were to get a team dog, what would you name it?? — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) November 2, 2021

The Sabres are hopping on a trend that fans are seeing all over the NHL. At least eight other teams have an on-ice dog. Several teams welcome the puppies who are also training to become service animals.