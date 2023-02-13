Sabres goalie prospect Devon Levi, Northeastern win Beanpot

Sabres goalie prospect Devon Levi blanked No. 9 Harvard in the shootout on the way to No. 16 Northeastern's 3-2 win over the Crimson.

BOSTON — For just the eighth time in 70 tournaments, the Northeastern Huskies won the Beanpot between the big four hockey schools in the Boston area.

Sabres goalie prospect Devon Levi blanked No. 9 Harvard in the shootout on the way to No. 16 Northeastern's 3-2 win over the Crimson. He made 32 saves against Harvard on his way to becoming the Beanpot MVP.

Harvard and Northeastern met in the Beanpot final for the first time in the tournament's 70-year history.

Levi came to the Sabres along with a first-round pick in the Sam Reinhart trade to the Florida Panthers.