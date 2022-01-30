Rantanen, Avalanche notch win over Sabres

Dylan Cozens scored for Buffalo, which has lost its last six meetings with the Avalanche. Dustin Tokarski had 32 saves.

DENVER — Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Buffalo Sabres 4-1 on Sunday night for their 10th straight win.

Nazem Kadri and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado, which tied the second longest win streak in franchise history and matched Pittsburgh for the longest in the NHL this season.

Valeri Nichushkin added an empty-netter with 1 minute, 3 seconds left to play and Darcy Kuemper had 30 saves as the Avalanche got their 18th straight home win. Colorado’s home winning streak is the fifth longest in NHL history.

Detroit has the longest home winning streak in NHL history, taking 23 in a row from Nov. 5, 2011 to Feb. 19, 2012.

