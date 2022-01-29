x
Sabres

Several Sabres players test positive for COVID-19 ahead of game in Arizona; Anderson to start in net

Sabres head coach Don Granato said "several" players have tested positive for COVID-19 after Saturday's morning skate.
Buffalo Sabres center Peyton Krebs (19) is congratulated by teammates after scoring a goal during the second period of an NHL hockey game against the Boston Bruins, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Buffalo Sabres head coach Don Granato said "several" players have tested positive for COVID-19 after Saturday's morning skate.

Granato told WGRZ Sabres insider Paul Hamilton he could not confirm who is in or out of the lineup after morning skate because of the "chaos" with learning about players' positive tests.

The Sabres are set to play at 9 p.m. EST at Arizona Saturday night, with Craig Anderson starting in net in his first game since he suffered an upper body injury on Nov. 2.

Michael Houser – Buffalo’s sixth starting goalie this year – was supposed to start but tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The Sabres have started Anderson, Dustin Tokarski, Michael Houser, Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, Aaron Dell and Malcolm Subban this season in net.

Buffalo waived Dell on Saturday.

