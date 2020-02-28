BUFFALO, N.Y. — Be prepared to pay a little more for Sabres games next season at KeyBank Center.

2 On Your Side has learned that season tickets will climb an average of 2.5 percent for the 2020-21 season.

That rise in price is a stark contrast to what some fans are paying for Sabres games this season on secondary markets. Earlier this month, some fans could get tickets for less money than a meal at McDonald's.

Tickets to a February home game against the struggling Detroit Red Wings went for as low as $6, plus fees, on StubHub. Another game earlier this month, against the Columbus Blue Jackets, had tickets listed for $7 before fees.

The Sabres began the work week six points out of a playoff spot before Wednesday night's loss in Colorado.

Before that, Buffalo had won five of its previous six games and became a buyer at the NHL's trade deadline, acquiring veteran forward Wayne Simmonds from the New Jersey Devils for a conditional 2021 fifth-round draft pick.

