Sabres happy to get back on the ice

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres made their way back to the ice on Wednesday, when the team returned with 17 players.

Nine others remain in NHL COVID-19 protocol and were not at practice.

“Our reaction was it was out of our control, and now we just have to do what we can to keep our bodies in shape and keep ourselves ready,” defenseman Colin Miller said. “It is frustrating, the situation with us, but we’re focused on the games that are coming and we'll go from there.”

The Sabres as a team entered quarantine on February 1, and Wednesday was the first time that players were able to talk with the media.

“The most important thing is everyone’s health, and you can’t take that for granted,” captain Jack Eichel said.

“First, you’re worried about everyone’s health. Of course, it’s frustrating, though, because no one wants to take off two weeks in the middle of the season. We were starting to get our legs under us, 10 games, then all of sudden we have a two-week break.”

Sabres coach Ralph Krueger is still quarantining while dealing with COVID-19. Assistant coach Don Granato was out due to being high-risk. Steve Smith was put in charge at practice.

"There was some nerves to get back out there," Eichel said. "You don't want to get a positive (coronavirus) result. But it was nice to get back on the ice, get back in the locker room. It's been a relaxed environment."

With the pandemic still very much present, the Sabres will also face another obstacle on whether to let fans attend games.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that the arenas that hold 10,000 or more would be allowed to host fans starting February 23.

The venues can only reopen at 10% as long as state guidelines are met. Fans would also all be tested for the coronavirus.

After the announcement, the Sabres put a statement, saying, “It is a great step forward.”

They also said “we will continue to work with the New York State and Erie County Departments of Health to ensure a safe, healthy and fan-friendly environment to enjoy Sabres hockey."

The Sabres are still figuring out what fans being allowed means for season ticket holders.

The Sabres currently sit seventh in the East Division and still have 46 games remaining on their 56-game schedule. With two weeks off, that's a lot of games to get in before May 8.

"We'll take it as a great challenge," Eichel said. "A situation like this has the potential to bring us to closer as a group, weirdly enough, which could be a good thing."