Cozens scores in overtime as Sabres beat Islanders 3-2

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Dylan Cozens scored 12 seconds into overtime, and the Buffalo Sabres beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Thursday night.

Alex Tuch and Victor Olofsson also scored for Buffalo, which had dropped five of six. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 24 stops.

Cozens beat Islanders goalie Ilya Sorokin on a breakaway after Rasmus Dahlin’s floating pass sprung him for his 15th goal of the season.

Brock Nelson and Matt Martin scored for New York, and Sorokin made 42 saves. The Islanders have lost seven of the past eight games.

Nelson opened the scoring at 7:19 of the first period with his 16th goal. He connected at the far post on a cross-ice pass from Anthony Beauvillier.

Tuch made it 1-1 at 8:26 of the second with his 22nd goal. He fired the puck past Sorokin after Dahlin’s initial shot was blocked.

Martin gave the Islanders the lead with 1:30 left in the second when he was left alone at the far post and buried a pass from Casey Cizikas. It was his fifth goal on the season.

Olofsson made it 2-2 at 9:32 of the third when he sniped a shot past Sorokin after a pass from Casey Mittelstadt. It was Olofsson's 19th goal this season and fourth in the past five games.

MILLER’S NO. 30 RETIRED

Former Sabres goalie Ryan Miller had his No. 30 retired by the organization during a pregame ceremony.

ALL-STAR SOROKIN

Sorokin was named to the Metropolitan Division team for the All-Star Game in Sunrise, Florida in February. Sorokin was added in part thanks to a fan vote on Twitter. It is Sorokin’s first All-Star appearance.

UP NEXT

Islanders: Host Carolina on Saturday night.