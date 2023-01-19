Ryan Miller Night: Here's what you need to know

Former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller will be inducted in the Sabres Hall of Fame on Jan. 19

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ryan Miller will see his number 30 jersey raised to the rafters when he is inducted into the Sabres Hall of Fame on Thursday.

Miller was drafted by the Sabres in 1999 and played for the team from 2002-2014. In 2010, he won the Vezina Trophy, the same year he won Olympic silver and the MVP honors at the Vancouver games. He was also back-stopped Team USA at the 2014 Olympics. He was traded to the St. Louis Blues in 2014 before signing with the Vancouver Canucks as a free agent that summer. He left the Canucks in 2017 and signed as a free agent with the Anaheim Ducks. He played there until he retired in 2021.

The ceremony will begin at 6pm and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 5:50pm. The game is already sold out. Fans who were lucky enough to snag tickets will receive a Ryan Miller replica banner, similar to the one being unveiled during the ceremony.

If you weren't able to get tickets, the ceremony will be shown on MSG at 6pm.

The Buffalo Sabres are also doing their 50/50 raffle with a guaranteed jackpot of at least $30,000. Tickets can be purchased at the KeyBank Center on January 19, or online. There will be five additional drawings that winners will receive Ryan Miller-themed prizes.