Alex Tuch to make his Sabres debut on Monday night

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Alex Tuch will make his Buffalo Sabres debut on Monday night.

The team announced Sunday afternoon that Tuch, who missed the Sabres' first 30 games with a shoulder injury, will play at 7 p.m. Monday against the Columbus Blue Jackets at KeyBank Center.

Tuch arrived in Buffalo as part of November's Jack Eichel trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. Buffalo also received forwards Peyton Krebs, a first-round pick in the 2022 NHL draft, and a second-round pick in the 2023 NHL draft.

Tuch is a Syracuse native. His brother, Luke, played for the Buffalo Junior Sabres and was drafted in 2020 by the Montreal Canadiens.

Tuch has played 225 games in the NHL, scoring 61 goals, 78 assists and 71 penalty minutes.

"He's from New York. He grew up watching the Sabres, and he has that passion for the organization and for the community," Sabres coach Dan Granato said.

Granato on Sunday talked about how important it was for the franchise to have a player who wanted to play for the Sabres and represent Western New York.

"He was the fan, he was the kid in the stands, watching Sabres hockey, aspiring to play for the Sabres," Granato said.

Building something special.



Head coach Don Granato gives some insight into the mindset of this team, and specifically Alex Tuch ahead of his Sabres debut tomorrow. #LetsGoBuffalo pic.twitter.com/VUkmY78vMy — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) December 19, 2021