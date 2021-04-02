Buffalo Sabres coach Ralph Krueger tests positive for COVID-19

Krueger is the latest member of the team added to the protocol list. Wednesday, Defenseman Brandon Montour and forward Tobias Rieder joined Rasmus Ristolainen and Taylor Hall who appeared on the list Tuesday.

That brings the Sabres' total to five after a weekend series in Buffalo against the New Jersey Devils, who are now in the midst of a full blown outbreak. New Jersey's protocol list grew from 14 to 17 from Tuesday to Wednesday.