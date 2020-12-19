NHL, players reach tentative deal for 56-game season

The shortened season is scheduled to start on January 13 according to the terms of the tentative deal.

NEW YORK — The National Hockey League and players have reached a tentative deal to hold a 56-game season in 2021.

The season would start Jan. 13. Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly confirmed the sides agreed, pending the approval of various executive boards.

The NHL Players' Association's board is meeting Friday night to discuss it, while the league's Board of Governors could vote on the plan soon.

Approval from Canadian health officials is still needed before the NHL can go ahead with the season.

Training camps for the seven non-playoff teams, including the Buffalo Sabres would open December. 31 and then January 3 for the other 24 teams.