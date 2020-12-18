Hamilton: NHL still with hurdles to cross to start new season

WGRZ Sabres and NHL Insider Paul Hamilton speaks to some of the issues facing the league as it works toward a January 13 start.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The NHL and the NHLPA have been working almost around the clock for the last week to try to come up with a solution for a season.

There is so much that they’ve needed to weed through including problems such as the San Jose Sharks not being able to practice in their arena. Reports are circulation that the Sharks may have to have training camp in Arizona.

On Thursday, the Canadiens got notification from the government that they could practice in their facility.

Gary Bettman spoke on Wednesday at the World Hockey Forum in Moscow. The NHL commissioner still didn’t know if the league would play in their own arenas or in bubbles. Bettman admitted he’s getting medical advice on that topic.

Bettman knows that the players can’t spend a whole season in a bubble like they did during this year’s playoffs. He knows the season may look very different as it goes month to month.

Every city has different COVID protocols and Bettman is trying to deal with all of it when deciding what teams can play in their own buildings. This is where hubs could come into play in certain divisions.

Bettman revealed that play will just be within the division, so if things stay the way they are now, the Sabres would only play Boston, Pittsburgh, Philadelphia, Washington, New Jersey, the Rangers and the Islanders.

The Sabres already have players back in Buffalo and quarantining. They include Rasmus Dahlin, Arttu Ruotsalainen, Rasmus Asplund and Victor Olofsson.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was supposed to be Rochester’s goalie this season, but who knows if the AHL will have a season so for right now, he’s still in Europe with his team.

Another thing that has to be decided on is how big are the rosters? Will it be 26 players adding one forward, a defenseman and a goaltender? Will there be a taxi squad of four players? How would all the extra players affect the salary cap?

What if there’s no junior season this year. Sabres 2020 first-round pick Jack Quinn would have to be here in Buffalo at least practicing with the team. That of course would come after he and Dylan Cozens play for Team Canada at the World Junior Tournament.

If they added the extra players then Will Borgen, Quinn and Dustin Tokarski could all be part of the 26 man roster. Casey Mittelstadt, Asplund, Ruotsalainen and Jacob Bryson could make up the taxi squad.