Reports: Buffalo-native Patrick Kane officially headed to Rangers

It looks like the Buffalo Sabres will see more of the local product Patrick Kane in the next month. The 34-year-old winger is reportedly being traded to the Eastern Conference with the New York Rangers from the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Sabres will host the Rangers on March 11 and again on March 31. Buffalo will also play in New York on April 10.

According to ESPN's Emily Kaplan, Kane is going to the Rangers in exchange for a 2023 conditional second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

Kaplan reported that the second-round pick would turn into a first-rounder in 2024 or 2025 if the Rangers make the Eastern Conference Final.