Sabres trade for defensive depth in Stillman with Vancouver

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Sabres have added some defensive depth ahead of the National Hockey League's trade deadline on March 3, trading for blueliner Riley Stillman from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for forward prospect Josh Bloom.

Stillman has appeared in 32 games for the Canucks so far this season, with five assists. He also averages 16:06 per game on the ice.

The Sabres could use the help after losing some of their defensive depth when Casey Fitzgerald was picked up on waivers by the Florida Panthers.

The 24-year-old was a 2016 fourth-round pick by the Panthers.

Bloom was a third-round pick in the 2021 NHL Draft by the Sabres and is currently playing for the North Bay Battalion in the OHL.