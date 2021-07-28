Sabres lose Ullmark, McCabe; Trade for Butcher

The Buffalo Sabres will need to find an NHL starting goalie to start next season, after they were unable to sign Linus Ullmark to a new contract ahead of Wednesday's free agency.
The 27-year-old Swede agreed to a four-year contract, worth $5 million per year, with the Boston Bruins.
The Sabres also lost unrestricted free agent Jake McCabe - who suffered a season ending knee injury - to the Chicago Blackhawks. McCabe signed a four year contract, averaging $4 million per year.
Buffalo did acquire defenseman Will Butcher and a fifth-round pick in 2022 from the New Jersey Devils for future considerations.
In other moves:
- Sabres signed F Vinnie Hinostroza to one-year deal worth $1.05 million.
- Sabres signed D Brandon Davidson to one-year deal worth $750,000.
- Sabres signed F Sean Malone to one-year deal worth $750,000.
- Sabres signed D Mark Pysyk to one-year deal worth $900,000.
- Sabres signed D Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year contract worth $750,000.