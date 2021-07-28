Sabres lose Ullmark, McCabe; Trade for Butcher

The Sabres made a series of moves as NHL free agency began on Wednesday.

The Buffalo Sabres will need to find an NHL starting goalie to start next season, after they were unable to sign Linus Ullmark to a new contract ahead of Wednesday's free agency.

The 27-year-old Swede agreed to a four-year contract, worth $5 million per year, with the Boston Bruins.

The Sabres also lost unrestricted free agent Jake McCabe - who suffered a season ending knee injury - to the Chicago Blackhawks. McCabe signed a four year contract, averaging $4 million per year.

Buffalo did acquire defenseman Will Butcher and a fifth-round pick in 2022 from the New Jersey Devils for future considerations.

In other moves:

- Sabres signed F Vinnie Hinostroza to one-year deal worth $1.05 million.

- Sabres signed D Brandon Davidson to one-year deal worth $750,000.

- Sabres signed F Sean Malone to one-year deal worth $750,000.

- Sabres signed D Mark Pysyk to one-year deal worth $900,000.

- Sabres signed D Jimmy Schuldt to a one-year contract worth $750,000.