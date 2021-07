The Buffalo Sabres announced they had made qualifying offers to five restricted free agents Monday.

The Sabres extended qualifying offers to five restricted free agents on Monday.

Defensemen Rasmus Dahlin, Heri Jokiharju, and Casey Fitzgerald along with forwards Casey Mittelstadt and Rasmus Asplund.

The team did not make qualifying offers to forward Dawson DiPietro and goaltender Stefanos Lekkas. They will become unrestricted free agents.