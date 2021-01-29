Lafreniere's first goal seals Rangers' overtime win at Buffalo

Sam Reinhart had a goal and assist, and Jack Eichel also scored for the Sabres, who dropped to 3-3-2.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — No. 1 draft pick Alexis Lafreniere scored his first career goal 2 minutes, 47 seconds into overtime to clinch the New York Rangers' 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and set up Ryan Strome’s game-opening goal as the Rangers snapped an 0-3-1 skid to win for just the second time this season.

Linus Ullmark finished with 22 saves in a game the Sabres were outshot 24-9 through two periods and 39-25 overall.