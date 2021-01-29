x
Lafreniere's first goal seals Rangers' overtime win at Buffalo

Sam Reinhart had a goal and assist, and Jack Eichel also scored for the Sabres, who dropped to 3-3-2.
New York Rangers forward Alexis Lafreniere (13) puts the puck past Buffalo Sabres goalie Linus Ullmark (35) during the overtime period of an NHL hockey game, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

BUFFALO, N.Y. — No. 1 draft pick Alexis Lafreniere scored his first career goal 2 minutes, 47 seconds into overtime to clinch the New York Rangers' 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday night at KeyBank Center.

Artemi Panarin had a goal and set up Ryan Strome’s game-opening goal as the Rangers snapped an 0-3-1 skid to win for just the second time this season.

Sam Reinhart had a goal and assist, and Jack Eichel also scored for Buffalo, which dropped to 3-3-2.

Linus Ullmark finished with 22 saves in a game the Sabres were outshot 24-9 through two periods and 39-25 overall.

