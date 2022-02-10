x
Boselli, Vermeil headline 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

The Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2022 was announced Thursday night.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Aug. 5, 2017, file photo, football fans toss footballs on the lawn outside the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Pro Football Hall of Fame will reopen Wednesday, June 10, 2020, after nearly a three-month hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

LOS ANGELES — The Pro Football Hall of Fame ended several long waits and voted linebacker Sam Mills, defensive back LeRoy Butler, offensive lineman Tony Boselli, and defensive linemen Bryant Young and Richard Seymour into the Hall.

Three others who also have endured long waits were voted in by the panel with former Raiders speedster Cliff Branch getting in as the senior candidate, Super Bowl winner Dick Vermeil in the coach category and longtime head of officiating Art McNally as a contributor.

The Associated Press 2021 NFL awards had a bit of everything, starting with Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers becoming the fifth player to repeat as Most Valuable Player.

