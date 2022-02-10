Buffalo Bills re-sign LB Tyrel Dodson

The Bills' offseason preparations are underway. On Thursday, the team announced it is bringing back linebacker Tyrel Dodson.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Brandon Beane's offseason plan is underway, and one of the first moves on the agenda is re-signing linebacker Tyrell Dodson.

Dodson was set to become an exclusive rights free agent if the Bills didn't resign him.

Tyrell played in 16 games this last season and totaled 15 tackles on defense and special teams. Dodson is good enough to fill-in when needed at the linebacker position, and certainly will continue to get reps on special teams.

He has played in 26 games for the Bills in three seasons totaling 37 tackles and one sack.

Dodson will make $895,000 on the NFL’s minimum salary for a third-year player in 2022. He will become a restricted free agent after the season.

The former Texas A&M Aggie was originally signed by Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2019.