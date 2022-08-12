Midfield marker placed for Bills fans to get a feel for the new stadium location

The Buffalo Bills have set up a midfield marker where the new field's 50-yard line.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — At the next Buffalo Bills game, fans will be able to get a feel for the new stadium location across from Highmark Stadium.

There fans can take a photo with the midfield logo, which is located in the current bus/limo lot. The marker is under a 2026 glad, which is said to represent the year that the stadium will open to the public.

On Thursday, the Erie County Legislature began its environmental review of the new stadium. Governments often require a vigorous review before shovels go in the ground. Here is New York State, it is called the Environmental Quality Review.

The Bills stadium planning documents show a few nods to the environment - such as LED lights and the use of low-flow toilets.

But those documents also show the new stadium will use more electricity than the current one.

The county won't say whether it will use clean energy - such as solar, wind, or hydropower.