Buffalo Bills rookies host Christmas party for kids

HAMBURG, N.Y. — On Tuesday night, Buffalo Bills' Dion Dawkins along with some of the team rookies hosted a Christmas Party for kids at the Hamburg Fairgrounds.
The event brought together local groups like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Buffalo Pal, and the United Way.
"This is that most special moment now. Like just coming in and people just happy to see me and my teammates and whoever is here like the Buffalo Bills and just to be happy that we're here spending time with them, so that's truly what it's about spending time and giving your time when you could be doing something else and we're choosing to do things like this with the people," Dawkins said.
"On the field, he's a beast he's a monster he's a professional. but off the field, you really see the humanity in which he portrays and really helps the community in his selfless act of giving of himself."
Dawkins is nominated for the Walter Payton man of the year award because of his work with the 5/14 survivors fund and his support of the East Buffalo community.
