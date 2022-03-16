How a group of Buffalo business execs is working with the Bills on a new stadium

The group was convened with the approval of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula and has been a sounding board and advocacy group for Ron Raccuia.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A panel of high-ranking Buffalo business executives was quietly formed last summer to help push a Bills stadium deal across the finish line.

The group was convened with the approval of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula and has been a sounding board and advocacy group for Ron Raccuia, who has led the negotiations as executive vice president of Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

The business leaders have met regularly with him both as a group and individually, sometimes offering a sympathetic ear or strategic advice, and other times carrying messages to their own business and political networks.

