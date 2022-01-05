Bills eager for opportunity to win AFC East in front of home crowd

The Bills can clinch back-to-back division titles with win on Sunday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Last season, when the Bills dominated the regular season and lost in the AFC Championship to Kansas City, they did so in mostly empty stadiums.

In Orchard Park that was the case up until the postseason, when just a handful of fans were allowed in. On Sunday, Buffalo has a chance to give its home crowd something to celebrate and cherish forever: an AFC East championship in person.

Josh Allen commented on the significance of winning the division at home of Sunday.

"It hasn't been done at home in around 30 years, so for us to give that, to the fans, especially after last year with COVD and not being able to be there, I think it would mean a lot for them," he said.

The New York Jets come into Orchard Park playing much better football than earlier in the season. Last week they lost to the defending Super Bowl champions on a miraculous Tom Brady touchdown pass with just 15 seconds to go.

The Jets have lead opponents at half in each of their last two games, and rookie quarterback Zach Wilson seems to be much more comfortable with the natural progression of reps in his rookie season.

Allen said: "We know they will be pumped up and ready to play, and try to take the division away from us. If I was in that position, I would feel the same way."

Although just 4-12 on the season, despite playing much better football, the Bills are favored by 16.5 points on Sunday. I would expect the MVP version of Josh we usually see to step in and put this game to rest by half with so much on the line.

A Bills win would give them a home playoff game and an easier opponent in the playoffs. A loss would most likely put them on the road and match them up versus a much harder team, such as the Cincinnati Bengals, Tennessee Titans, or Kansas City Chiefs. Plus you never want to head into the postseason with a loss, especially versus a team significantly under .500.