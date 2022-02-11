Von Miller added to Bills injury report

After a typical day off on Wednesday, Von Miller was added to the injury report as the Bills get ready to face the Jets on Sunday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Nothing seemed out of the ordinary when Von Miller skipped practice on Wednesday. Veteran rest days have been the norm for him with the Bills.

That changed Thursday when Miller was added to the Bills' injury report with an ankle injury.

That is significant in and of itself with a player of Miller's stature, but add to it the fact that linebacker Matt Milano (oblique) and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) also did not practice for the second straight day with their respective injuries.

Bills coach Sean McDermott said on Wednesday that both Milano and Poyer are considered day to day for Sunday's game at the New York Jets.