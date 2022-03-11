Group selected to build Bills stadium

On Thursday it was announced that Gilbane/Turner in association with 34 Group were selected to manage the building new Bills stadium.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — On Thursday it was announced that a Buffalo-based joint-venture team was selected by Pegula Sports & Entertainment to build the new Buffalo Bills stadium.

Gilbane Building Company and Turner Construction Company in association with 34 Group was selected to along with the project management firm, Legends Project Development, and Populous as the designer.

“We continue to partner with a first-class team of experts and professionals to bring our stadium to life, said Bills Executive Vice President/Chief Operation Officer Ron Raccuia. “Gilbane | Turner has a tremendous wealth of experience in stadium construction and we look forward to partnering with them.”

“We are tremendously excited to build the new home for the Buffalo Bills,” said John LaRow, Senior Vice President, Gilbane Building Company. “This new NFL stadium will be a proud representation of the energy, passion, and dedication of the Bills organization, the team, its fans, and the City of Buffalo. Our joint-venture team is committed to driving opportunities for diverse and local businesses and working with our partners to deliver this transformational project for Western New York.”

“We are excited and honored to be a part of the team building the new NFL stadium for the Buffalo Bills,” said Turner Vice President and General Manager Carlton E. Stewart. “The stadium will elevate the fan experience for this incredible team, and we will create opportunities and engagement for members of our community during construction.”

Stewart added, “This project is monumental to us as New Yorkers and Bills fans. We look forward to attending many games in this great new stadium. Go Bills!”

“34 Group is incredibly honored to be part of building a vibrant new NFL stadium for the Buffalo Bills and our community,” said Thurman Thomas, founder of 34 Group. “We are dedicated to delivering a stadium that fulfills the vision for this new venue.”