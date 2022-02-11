Bills trade Moss for Colts' RB Hines, activate CB Tre'Davious White

The Bills also added safety Dean Marlowe, who spent 2017 through 2020 seasons with Buffalo from the Atlanta Falcons.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — One Bills Drive was silent Tuesday until 4 p.m., just when the NFL's trade deadline hit. The Bills confirmed 10 minutes after the deadline, they've acquired running back Nyheim Hines from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for running back Zack Moss and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

Buffalo also acquired 30-year-old safety Dean Marlowe, who spent the 2017 through 2020 seasons with the Bills, from the Atlanta Falcons for a 2023 seventh-round pick.

As expected, the Bills also activated cornerback Tre'Davious White from the Physically Unable to Perform list. To make room for the transactions, they reinstated corner Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad and released defensive tackle Brandin Bryant, wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins and cornerback Jordan Miller.

Hines hasn't gotten many carries, just 18 for 36 yards and a touchdown, with the Colts this season, but he's been used more catching passes out of the backfield, with 25 catches for 188 yards.

Moss struggled to catch on in Buffalo this season, with 17 carries for 91 yards and seven catches for 27 yards and no touchdowns.

Hines is a similar back to Moss but adds special teams abilities for the Bills. He's averaged 10 yards per return on 11 punts this season.

In the rest of the AFC East, it was a busy day for the Miami Dolphins. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, they're getting outside linebacker Bradley Chubb from the Denver Broncos and a 2025 fifth-round pick in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick (from San Francisco), a 2024 fourth-round pick and running back Chase Edmonds.

Schefter also reported the Dolphins are getting running back Jeff Wilson from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round pick.

Meanwhile, to fill the gap at linebacker in Denver with the Chubb trade, the Jets are trading pass rusher Jacob Martin and a fifth-round pick in 2024 to the Broncos for a fourth-round pick in 2024, per NFL Network's Ian Rappaport.