Head coach Sean McDermott says the team will activate top cornerback Tre'Davious White but wouldn't say if he'd play this week.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills intend to activate cornerback Tre’Davious White to their 53-player roster this week some 11 months after the starter tore a ligament in his left knee.

Coach Sean McDermott made the announcement while saying it’s uncertain as to whether White will play in Buffalo’s game at the New York Jets on Sunday.