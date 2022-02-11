Bills' run game gets going in first half against Green Bay

Isaiah McKenzie scored on a 7-yard touchdown run, and Devin Singletary had 51 of the Bills' 107 first-half yards on the ground.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Although he threw two touchdown passes in the first half, Josh Allen only threw for 76 yards until the final minute of the Buffalo Bills' first half against the Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football.

Allen hit Stefon Diggs on a beautiful 53-yard pass with under a minute to go, leading to a 42-yard Tyler Bass field goal, giving the Bills a 24-7 lead at the break.

But the run game was getting going early. Isaiah McKenzie scored on a seven-yard touchdown run, and Devin Singletary had 51 of the Bills' 107 first-half yards on the ground.

Rookie James Cook ran for 28 yards and Allen for 26 yards.

Ahead of their Week 8 matchup against the the Packers, the Bills were averaging 117 rushing yards per game.

Josh Allen put that right in the bread basket for Stefon Diggs. 53-yarder @WGRZ — Julianne Pelusi (@JuliannePelusi) October 31, 2022