Former Bills wide receiver Stevie Johnson holds autograph-signing session

Former Buffalo receiver Stevie Johnson was at The BFLO Store at Transitown Plaza on Saturday for a free autograph signing session.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — One retired Buffalo Bills player spent some time Saturday meeting with fans.

Johnson represents this week's Legend of the Game for the Bills.

"Just wanted to connect with the community some more," he said. "We showed up and the community showed out, and here we are, making things happen."

He says the positivity and progression from the team, community, and the city is beautiful.

The Bills host the Packers at 8:20 p.m. Sunday, a game that will be aired on Channel 2.