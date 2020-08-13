McDermott: ‘Our goal is to bring a championship to this city and our fans’

The Bills coach spoke on Thursday for the first time since signing his contract extension.

McDermott talked about his extension, gratitude towards the organization and staff, and more about this upcoming season.

“I'm very grateful for the help I've gotten. It hasn't been an easy lift, but there's more work ahead. Our goal is to bring a championship to this city and our fans.”

McDermott talked about the special bond he shares with general manager, Brandon Beane, and owners, Terry and Kim Pegula, saying that they’ve shared the bond since day one.

“My view on Brandon since day one in Carolina has not changed. I can't envision working with anyone else but Brandon.”

McDermott also said that his extension not only creates more responsibility, but creates stability with the players, his staff, and his family.

Given the uncertainty regarding fans and the upcoming NFL season, McDermott said that no matter what happens, the fans will be with them every game on the road and at home.