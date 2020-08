The team and Dawkins have reached agreement on a four-year deal that keeps Dawkins in Buffalo through the 2024 season.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Buffalo Bills announced that left tackle Dion Dawkins has agreed to a contract extension.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report the extension, adding that the extension was worth $60 million.