Bills fans getting ready to leave for Chicago ahead of winter storm

A storm is coming to Chicago on Thursday and it will hit Buffalo on Friday.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Bills Mafia is heading to the Windy City this week as a winter storm is expected to hit Chicago late Thursday and on Friday.

"We have about 30 people flying on an 11:10 a.m. flight Thursday," said Fans of Buffalo founder Will Bradley.

Bradley says some people have called to cancel their trip while others have asked him to help them leave earlier and avoid the weather.

Jason Dale of Lockport, and his wife, aren't too worried about the weather just ready for another adventure.

"We're not really worried about the flight in or the flight out, possible delays. It's not a huge concern. What made us decide to go is we've started to go to a lot of away games, they're fun and this crowd travels well," Dale said.

Dale and Bradley say the snow and frigid temps forecasted will definitely mean a smaller Buffalo crowd going to the Christmas Eve game.

But they still expect Bills fans to create a lot of noise.

"It's definitely a lot easier for people out in Illinois already to make the trek and as long as the roads are clear Saturday, I don't think that'll stop them," Bradley said. "There's no stopping the herd altogether. The numbers will be out there and I'm sure with how the Bills are playing and the cold, we'll still be louder than the Bears fans that's for sure."

To celebrate a rare matchup, the Bills Backers of Chicago are hosting a party on Friday from 6-9 p.m. at the Lincoln Station Bar & Grill in Chicago's Lincoln Park neighborhood.

"They only come to town every eight years," said the bar's owner Benn Hamm.

"Chicago and Buffalo have a lot in common with work ethic and just salt of the earth genuinely awesome people. Just looking forward to it coming to Chicago and coming to my establishment."

Fans of Buffalo will also have a tailgate indoors on Saturday before the game at the Fat Pour Tap Works McCormick near Soldier Field.

About 120 people are expected.