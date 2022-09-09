Isaiah McKenzie helps with gender reveal for his sister

The Buffalo Bills posted a video to social media explaining what happened.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — What was it that Isaiah McKenzie said after he made that touchdown? The Buffalo Bills posted a video to social media explaining what happened. It wasn't just any ordinary touchdown celebration.

Something else you may notice have during the bills game was when McKenzie scored a touchdown, he went up to the camera and yelled "it's a boy."

He was actually doing a gender reveal for his sister!

The Bills posted this on their TikTok page with the caption saying "football and family." The video shows a lot of celebration after the announcement, lucky they knew what he was saying.

Thursday's season opener game against the Rams was was McKenzie's debut as the Bills' slot receiver. During the game McKenzie, Gabe Davis and Stefon Diggs caught touchdown passes.

Following the game at the kickoff party for the second season of his podcast on Friday, McKenzie said that the presence of Bills fans was definitely felt.

"It made a difference," McKenzie said. "It felt like it was our home field, and that was pretty awesome."