Fans 'made a difference' at SoFi Stadium in Bills victory over the Rams

BUFFALO, N.Y. — To say it was loud inside SoFi Stadium on Thursday night would be an understatement.

"The defending Super Bowl champions had to do a silent count in the home opener," Tyler Dunne said. "It just says a lot about Buffalo."

Bills backers made sure the stadium was packed for kickoff. As fans started arriving in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday, tailgating and meetups began.

"It was an amazing experience to have everybody from all over," said Anthony Mariani, co-president of the LA Bills Backers. "It wasn't just Buffalo, it was New Mexico and Arizona, Kansas, we had Virginia Beach there."

At the kickoff party for the second season of his podcast, held at Mister's in East Aurora, Isaiah McKenzie said the presence of Bills fans was definitely felt.

"It made a difference," McKenzie said. "It felt like it was our home field, and that was pretty awesome."

Dunne, the host of McKenzie's podcast, says it's clear the Bills fanbase is at a fever pitch.

"Look at the numbers, follow the money, and the money that's been placed on the Bills in Vegas to win the Super Bowl is insane," Dunne said. "I think all of America seems to want the Buffalo Bills to win the Super Bowl."

Rams fans got to see that enthusiasm from Bills fans firsthand.

"The Rams fans were asking us to sit down, sit down during the games, they were just shocked," Mariani said. "They had no idea how we roll, and we just came in there and showed them what we do."