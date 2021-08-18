Rousseau shines with Bills in first NFL preseason game

Rousseau had not played in an organized game in almost 18 months. He didn't disappoint in the Bills' first preseason game, a win against the Detroit Lions.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — "Blue cheese, yeah (laughs), I'm not just saying that (laughs)," Bills defensive lineman Greg Rousseau said. "I actually like blue cheese. I swear."

Well, now that that's settled, it's just another reason for Bills Mafia to love first round pick Greg Rousseau.

After opting out his final season at the University at Miami due to COVID, the Bills still believed in what this guy was capable of on the field. It showed in the first preseason game against the Detroit Lions, recording a sack and 11 pass rush snaps.

"It was great to go out there with those guys and compete," Rousseau said.

"All the work we put in. It was great to finally go on the field and go against other people you know and compete."

It doesn't hurt that Rousseau has an all-star veteran defensive lineman mentoring him and looking up to him, literally.

"He's like Godzilla," Bills defensive lineman Mario Addison said, laughing. "You have to look up to him all the time, so when I'm talking to him, I'm looking up like, 'Dang, guy, you're a big guy.' "

"Just seeing how he sets the edge rushing and using all his length its tremendous. He's coming off the guy punching it and the guy is barely out of his stance. I'm like boy you got long arms. Use that to your advantage."

Through a short period of time, Rousseau has taken a lot away.

#Bills Greg Rousseau says he’s taking it one step at a time and getting 1% percent better each day.



Added it was great to finally get the pads on but wasn’t a huge deal even though he sat out last season. “I been playing football my entire life.” pic.twitter.com/5964X7jPrF — Ashly Holder (@AshNoelleTV) August 6, 2021

"Always using my hands, being able to use my length," he said. "You got to use what works for you, and what connects to your skillset and using length to get around the edge for sure."

He's adjusting to the pace of the NFL and less than a month out from his first official NFL game, Rousseau is not letting up.

"You're never a finished product," Rousseau said. "You're never really where you can be so just working on my hands, and my get-off, just the whole nine yards. Getting better at everything."

And he's fitting in just fine, not just with the blue cheese.

"It's solid. It's really different from Miami, and it's quiet," Rousseau said. "I like it because I don't do much. I'm a homebody, so its it's cozy and chill here. The food is great, the wings are crazy, and the pizza is great, I love it here."