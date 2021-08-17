Bills' Dion Dawkins feared for his life battling COVID-19

The Bills starting left tackle Dion Dawkins has been working his way back into practices since Thursday.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Bills offensive lineman Dion Dawkins said he spent four days in the hospital battling COVID-19 and struggled more than he anticipated fighting the virus.

"I don't want to scare anybody, but like there were moments that I was like I don't know if I'm gonna make this. I was down bad. I could barely move, and I was just hurting," Dawkins said Tuesday after practice.

The 27-year-old called his hospitalization one of the lowest points in his life and said he experienced a laundry list of symptoms, including shortness of breath, chills, a cough, and dehydration.

He said he lost around 15 pounds since getting sick with the virus, just days before hitting the two-week threshold following his second dose of the vaccine to be considered fully vaccinated.

Dawkins has been working his way back into practice since Thursday but said he still is getting fatigued.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday Dawkins has a long road until he's back in game shape after his difficult battle with the virus.