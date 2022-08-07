Former Bills receiver Stevie Johnson returns to Buffalo for book signing

You can get your copy of the book and meet Johnson at a book signing from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday in front of North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A former fan favorite wide receiver for the Buffalo Bills is back in town this weekend.

Stevie Johnson joined Charlie Roberts from Delaware North on Friday to talk about the new children's book they co-authored called "There's Always a Way with Stevie J!"

Despite living in California, Johnson talked about why he keeps giving back to Western New York now that his playing days are over.

"Just the love," he said. "The love that they showed me when I came here from Kentucky. Through the good times, through the bad times, the love that they had always, it stuck with me, so I'm going to stick with Buffalo."