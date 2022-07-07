What to expect during 5 years of Bills stadium construction

A maintenance and equipment storage facility will be constructed, along with a public plaza along the facility’s Abbott Road main entrance.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Construction on the new Buffalo Bills stadium is on pace to begin in the spring, according to Pegula Sports and Entertainment officials.

The public might not be seeing a lot of work on the $1.4 billion, 1.35 million-square-foot complex yet, but procedural steps are taking place behind the scenes. They include prepping the 242 Abbott Road acres where the stadium will be built.

The 62,000-seat stadium will be 14% smaller than the 72,000-seat capacity at Highmark Stadium. A maintenance and equipment storage facility also will be constructed, along with a public plaza along the facility’s Abbott Road main entrance, just south of Southwestern Boulevard.