Football fans gather outside hospital where Damar Hamlin was taken to

Fans from both teams gathered outside UC Medical Center throughout the night to pray for Hamlin and hope for an update on his condition.

Example video title will go here for this video

CINCINNATI — There continues to be an outpouring of support from fans after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during the game against the Cincinnati Bengals Monday night.

Fans from both teams gathered outside UC Medical Center throughout the night to pray for Hamlin and hope for an update on his condition.

Officials said overnight Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after the hit on Tee Higgins.

Medical crews were able to restore his heartbeat on the field, but he is currently sedated and listed in critical condition.

The Buffalo Bills tweeted saying Hamlin is undergoing further testing and treatment.

One common theme heard throughout the night -- this was a scary situation for everyone involved.

"I feel like a lot of people in the stadium were in shell shock initially, like, we see this all the time, players are going to be okay, the game will resume. But I think it's setting in for a lot of people now and it's something we all just gotta pray about and unite together with and that's kind of what all of us here are doing," said one Bills fan after the game.