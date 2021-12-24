Davis, Ford added to Bills' Reserve/COVID-19 list

Buffalo is a game behind New England heading into Sunday's matchup, with two more regular season games to follow, as the Bills look to repeat as AFC East champions.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Bills will be without veteran receiver Cole Beasley on Sunday in the most important game of the season against New England, with the AFC East title on the line.

Beasley was added to the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday.

Now wide receiver Gabriel Davis, who caught two touchdown passes in Sunday's 31-14 win over Carolina, and offensive lineman Cody Ford were added to the list. They both could miss this week's game against New England.

Two more offensive linemen, Dion Dawkins and Jon Feliciano are on the COVID-19 list, as well as is defensive end A.J. Epenesa.

