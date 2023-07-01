Damar Hamlin addresses supporters ahead of Sunday's Biills game

Bills safety Damar Hamlin is sending his support to the team, just 7 days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin is sending his support to the team, just seven days after suffering cardiac arrest on the field.

In a tweet Sunday, Hamlin said "GameDay.. Nothing I Want More Than To Be Running Out That Tunnel With My Brothers. God Using Me In A Different Way Today. Tell Someone You Love Them Today! Let’s go @BuffaloBills"

Meanwhile, ESPN's Coley Harvey is reporting that the University of Cincinnati Medical Center and the Bills have been working on ways for Damar Hamlin to watch today’s game from the hospital.