Emotionally driven Bills look to clinch 2 seed against AFC East rival

STATS AND STUFF: The Patriots are in the hunt for a wild-card berth and will clinch their 13th playoff spot in 14 seasons with a win. New England can also clinch a spot should the Dolphins and Steelers lose, and Jacksonville beats Tennessee. ... With their game against the Bengals canceled, Buffalo's only shot of clinching the AFC's top spot is Kansas City (13-3) losing at Las Vegas. ... The Patriots' 52 sacks lead the AFC and rank second in the NFL behind Philadelphia (68). It is the fifth-most in team history. ... New England has scored a defensive touchdown in each of the last four games. The last NFL team to do it in five straight games was the Los Angeles Raiders in 1994. ... The Patriots enter the week tied with Pittsburgh with an NFL-high 18 interceptions. They have returned five INTs for TDs this season, also the most in the NFL. ... S Kyle Dugger is the first Patriots player to score three defensive touchdowns in a season with two interceptions returned for scores and one fumble returned for a TD. Since 1990, only three players have scored four defensive touchdowns in a season — Janoris Jenkins in 2012 with St. Louis, Derrick Brooks in 2002 with Tampa Bay and Eric Allen with Philadelphia in 1993. ... LB Matt Judon is third in the NFL with 15 1/2 sacks, trailing only Nick Bosa (17 1/2) and Hasson Reddick (16). Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett is the only player in franchise history with more sacks in a season, totaling 18 1/2 in 1984 and 16 1/2. ... LB Josh Uche has a career-high 11 1/2 sacks. He has two, three-sack games this season. ... PR/KR Marcus Jones ranks second in the NFL with a 13-yard punt return average and fifth in the league with a 24.5-yard kickoff return average. ... S Devin McCourty enters this week tied with Harrison Smith for the most interceptions among all active NFL players with 34. ... LB Ja'Whaun Bentley has a team-leading and career-high 115 total tackles. ... The Bills have already clinched their fourth straight playoff berth and third consecutive AFC East title, marking their best runs since the Jim Kelly-era spanning the late 1980s and early ’90s. ... The Bills are one win short of matching a single-season franchise record for victories (1990, ’91 and 2020). ... The Bills have won six straight to match their longest run since closing the 2020 season with six wins. Buffalo hasn’t won seven in a row in one season since an 8-0 run in 1990. ... With 32 TDs passing this year, QB Josh Allen is two short of holding the top three single-season spots on the franchise list, and five short of matching the team record he set in 2020. ... With 103 catches this season, including two against Cincinnati, Diggs already holds the top-three single-season spots on the team list in three seasons in Buffalo. He set the team record in 2020 with 127 catches, and had 103 last season. ... The Bills are 11-0 in games starting S Jordan Poyer plays this season. ... Opponents have scored just six points off six Bills turnovers over Buffalo’s past six-plus outings, including the canceled game against the Bengals.